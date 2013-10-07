Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY).



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) ended lower -0.76% and complete the day at $13.63. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 64,433. After opening at $13.65, the stock hit as high as $13.70. However, it traded between $10.71 and $13.97 over the last twelve months.



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients. It offers various foodservice solutions ranging from free-flow restaurants to formal dining, grab and go deli and café outlets to hospitality services, and vending; and a range of support services, such as cleaning, reception, and light building maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security.



Has CMPGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) closed yesterday at $25.65, a +0.75% increase. Around 145,665 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 60,480 shares. The company is now valued at around $61.43 billion.



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services.



For How Long GDFZY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) moved -1.47 percent lower at $3.34 and traded between $3.30 and $3.43 after opening the day at $3.43. Its performance over the last five days remained 15.17%, which stands at -1.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 178.33%.



Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



Why Should Investors Buy BBLU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares rose, gaining +1.19 percent to close at $54.34. The stock is up around 66.43% this year and 60.53% for the last 12 months. Around 42,034 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 45,139 shares.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy TCEHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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