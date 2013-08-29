Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Dana Resources(OTCMKTS:DANR), LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dana Resources(OTCMKTS:DANR), LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY).



Dana Resources(OTCMKTS:DANR) ended lower -2.13% and complete the day at $0.0046. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 9.98 million. After $0.003 and $0.0079 over the last twelve months.



Dana Resources (Dana) is engaged in the exploration and mining for gold. On June 3, 2008, Dana completed the purchase of 19 patented and unpatented base and precious metal mining properties located in the provinces of Chumbivilcas, Recuay, Piura, Huaytara



Has DANR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT) closed yesterday at $2.75, a -3.51% decrease. Around 217,600 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 44,858 shares. The company is now valued at around $67.41 million.



LiqTech International, Inc. (LiqTech) is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gases and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters.



Has LIQT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY) moved -0.58 percent lower at $13.004 and traded between $12.97 and $13.07 after opening the day at $12.97.



INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED (ICBC) is involved in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Bank provides personal banking services, including personal deposits, personal loans, bank cards, credit cards, private banking



Why Should Investors Buy IDCBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares rose, gaining +0.10 percent to close at $31.42. The stock is up around 73.11% this year and 56.94% for the last 12 months. Around 12,995 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 168,380 shares.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Why Should Investors Buy SFTBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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