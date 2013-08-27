Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Rango Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RAGO), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Rango Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RAGO), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended lower -0.46% and complete the day at $13.02. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 293,110. After opening at $13.10, the stock hit as high as $13.13. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



Has DTEGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Rango Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RAGO) closed yesterday at $0.200, a -6.93% decrease. Around 1.45 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 117,609shares. The company is now valued at around $20.52 million.



Rango Energy, Inc., formerly Avro Energy, Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company was formed to engage in the exploration of resource properties.



Has RAGO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved -1.11 percent lower at $7.94 and traded between $7.90 and $8.05 after opening the day at $8.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.84%, which stands at 1.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -18.39%.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares rose, gaining +14.73 percent to close at $0.215. The stock is up around -93.71% this year and -93.06% for the last 12 months. Around 2.36 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 904,562 shares.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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