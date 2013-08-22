Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) opened the session at $0.0048, remained amid the day range of $0.0038 - $0.0068, and closed the session at $0.0048. The stock showed a negative performance of -26.15% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 7.00 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.96 million shares. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products. The company utilizes the transdermal delivery system to develop and commercialize a portfolio of topical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products targeting various skin and tissue conditions, including female sexual dysfunction, scar and stretch marks, cellulite, and varicose veins.



Has EAPH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) traded with volume of 106,252 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 402,968 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32 - $1.38. The stock showed a positive movement of +2.80% and closed its session at $1.10. The market capitalization of the stock remained 177.00 billion. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients and serious patients in a physician office.



For How Long NNVC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kat Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:KATX) exchanged 27.05 million shares and the average volume remained 5.66 million shares. The stock escalated +42.86% and closed the session at $0.0010. The beta of the stock remained -9.47 and the EPS of the stock remained -537.88. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 13,145. KAT Exploration, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for copper, iron oxide, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Sediment-Hosted Copper deposits in the eastern portion of Newfoundland. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mount Pearl, Canada.



Will KATX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) volume of +0.25 million shares, while the average volume remained 50,899 shares. The stock advanced +0.25% and finished the session Wednesday at $20.02. The one month of the stock was +0.55% and three month trend remained positive +14.44%. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains, tramways, mining, and earthmovers and handling equipment.



Why Should Investors Buy MGDDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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