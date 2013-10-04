Penny Stocks Under Consideration - FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU),PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU),PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY).



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) ended lower -0.92% and complete the day at $27.02. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 44,952. After opening at $26.99, the stock hit as high as $27.02. However, it traded between $23.59 and $32.00 over the last twelve months.



Has FANUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU) closed yesterday at $2.34, a +1.74% increase. Around 468,474 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 287,131 shares. The company is now valued at around $529.40 million.



For How Long GULTU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) moved +0.69 percent higher at $10.20 and traded between $10.13 and $10.23 after opening the day at $10.23. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.2%, which stands at 5.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.94%.



For How Long CFRUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares rose, gaining +0.52percent to close at $9.66. The stock is up around 59.14% this year and 47.03% for the last 12 months. Around 167,589 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 143,616 shares.



Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



Why Should Investors Buy PCRFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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