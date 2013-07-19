Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Biostem US Corp (OTCMKTS:HAIR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Biostem US Corp (OTCMKTS:HAIR)



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares traded up +0.13% during the current trading session, hitting $7.99 recently.



The share price of OGZPY is currently trading within the range of $7.95to $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, OGZPY current trading volume is 1.20M, while its average volume is 839,833.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



Will OGZPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) during the current trading session, hitting $0.0585 recently. The share price of MDMN is currently trading within the range of $0.05 to $0.06



MDMN current trading volume is 5.56M while its average volume is 1.75M shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, gain +62.5%. Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



How Should Investors Trade MDMN Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY) traded to along with the trading price of $10.56 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $10.39.



RYCEY recently gained a volume of 139,787.00 shares, while its average volume is 170,462.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $9.03 - $16.89 while today, up until 2:50PM, its minimum price was $10.39.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it decline -29.69%. Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal.



What AAUKY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Biostem US Corp (OTCMKTS:HAIR) stock hit its highest price at $0.09, after starting its trade at $0.09. Company reported an decrease of -57.14% at the price of $0.0450 recently and its current day range is from $0.04 to $0.09.



Biostem US Corp is engaged primarily in the hair transplantation business using the biostem method. During the fiscal year ended February 29, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company provided medical procedures indirectly, including hair transplants, through a network of medical providers.



Will HAIR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/