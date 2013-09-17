Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN), Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN), Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH).



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended higher +2.46% and complete the day at $8.97. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 743,047. After opening at $8.99, the stock hit as high as $9.05. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products



For How Long OGZPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Green Innovations Ltd(OTCBB:GNIN) closed yesterday at $0.275, a +57.14% increase. Around 2.15 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 234,700 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.29 million.



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



For How Long GNIN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS) moved +233.33 percent higher at $0.150 and traded between $0.05 and $0.38 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 87.5%, which stands at 233.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 150%.



Western Capital Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services and retails cellular phones to individuals primarily in the Midwestern United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Finance and Cellular Retail



For How Long WCRS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH) shares rose, gaining +29.33 percent to close at $0.0097. The stock is up around 21.25% this year and 94% for the last 12 months. Around 20.90 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.35 million shares.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Why Should Investors Buy EAPH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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