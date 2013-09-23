Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY).



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) ended lower -6.95% and complete the day at $0.0442. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.61 million. After opening at $0.05, the stock hit as high as $0.05.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally.



Has PHOT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) closed yesterday at $18.07, a -0.44% decrease. Around 199,073 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 303,966 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.53 billion.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations



Has TSCDY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) moved +5.26 percent higher at $0.500 and traded between $0.46 and $0.50 after opening the day at $0.49. Its performance over the last five days remained -29.48%, which stands at -15.97% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -16.67%.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



For How Long WTER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) shares fall, losing -2.10 percent to close at $45.58. The stock is up around 4.85% this year and 28.27% for the last 12 months. Around 68,254 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 90,425 shares.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles



Will VLKAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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