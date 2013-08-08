Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), ITHACA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IACAF), On4 Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCI), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), ITHACA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IACAF), On4 Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCI), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) gain +0.72% to closed at the price of $23.63 after opening at $23.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 126,462.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 23,921.00 shares. Hutchison Whampoa Limited is an investment holding company. Its operations consist of six core businesses: ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications. It is a container terminal operator, holding interests in approximately 50 ports in 26 countries.



For How Long HUWHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ITHACA ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:IACAF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 16,600.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 16,341.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.76 for the day and its closing price was $1.75 after decline -1.17%. Ithaca Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom?s Continental Shelf.



Will IACAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



On4 Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCI) traded with volume of 39.36M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 20.23M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0007 and closed at 0.0010 after gain +42.86%. On4 Communications, Inc (On4) is a development stage company. The Company is engaged in providing wireless communications services to telecommunication companies, consumers and businesses. Its platform consists of global positioning system(GPS), device management, location-based services (LBS).



Will ONCI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) stock traded with total volume of 39,447.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 28,613.00 shares. SGAPY started its trading session with the price of $30.02 and closed at $30.33 after gain 0.63%. Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



For How Long SGAPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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