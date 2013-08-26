Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE), Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE), Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC)



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY) ended lower -0.75% and complete the day at $13.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 68.29k. After opening at $13.21, the stock hit as high as $13.25. However, it traded between $10.43 and $15.45 over the last twelve months.



INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED (ICBC) is involved in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Bank provides personal banking services, including personal deposits, personal loans, bank cards, credit cards, private banking, fund investment and personal financing services



Has IDCBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) closed yesterday at $2.32, a -3.33% decrease. Around 266,717 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 412,619 shares. The company is now valued at around $195.19 million.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Has IWSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE) moved -3.64 percent lower at $0.159 and traded between $0.14 and $0.17 after opening the day at $0.17. Its performance over the last five days remained 22.31%, which stands at -16.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -61.22%.



Blue Calypso Inc. delivers a patented mobile social marketing and advertising platform that enables brands to leverage customer relationships to encourage brand loyalty and increase spending.



Why Should Investors Buy BCYPE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC) shares fall, losing -31.03 percent to close at $0.0040. The stock is up around 14.29% this year and -92% for the last 12 months. Around 13.18 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6.66 million shares.



Fastfunds Financial Corporation, (FastFunds) is a holding company. The Company provides cash disbursement services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted limited operations and is the process of locating a business to acquire



Will FFFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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