Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY)



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS) decline -15.18% to closed at the price of $0.195 after opening at $0.22. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 202,769.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 231,263.00 shares. InterActive Leisure Systems Inc, formerly Dukeshire Ventures Inc., is engaged in the development of Digital Versatile Disc (DVD), format known as Versatile Multilayer Disc (VMD). The Company consists of three operating divisions: Optics, Electronics and Media Division.



For How Long IALS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) traded with volume of 15.60M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 31.85M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.005 and closed at 0.0042 after decline -8.70%. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Will MYEC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 7.14M shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.92M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.01 for the day and its closing price was $0.0080 after decline -11.11%. First Liberty Power Corp. (First Liberty) is an exploration-stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of domestic strategic energy and mineral properties, with emphasis on lithium.



Why Should Investors Buy FLPC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY)stock traded with total volume of 1,518.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 2,065.00 shares. MITSY started its trading session with the price of $282.20 and closed at $283.74 after gain 0.44%. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries.



For How Long MITSY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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