Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV)



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) opened the session at $20.04, remained amid the day range of $19.76 - $20.05 and recently traded at $19.76. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.14% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 57,460.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 38,423.00 million shares. Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor. The Company develops, manufactures and markets technology products and services.



Has LNVGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) traded with volume of 1.50M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.63 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.14. The stock was recently trading at $0.0781. The market capitalization of the stock remained 31.51M. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals.



Has ELTP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) exchanged 22.93M shares and the average volume remained 29.84M shares. The stock advanced 3.13% and was moving at $0.0033. The beta of the stock remained 1.05 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 2.00 billion. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion of Phase I and or Phase II clinical trials after which it would either attempt to sell or license those developed applications .



Why Should Investors Buy BMSN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



COASTAL INTGRTD SVCS (OTCMKTS:COLV) gained volume of 3.77 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.41 million shares. The stock remained at $0.0050. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 354.55%.



For How Long COLV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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