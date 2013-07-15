Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc, Exide Technologies, Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc., Zinco Do Brasil Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), Zinco Do Brasil Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNBR)



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) gained 4.92% recently, while trading on 1.19 million shares at the price of $0.0640. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.05 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.33.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.06to $0.06, bringing its market capitalization at about $16.38 million. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components, and industrial machines.



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) added 7.32% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.132 with a total volume of 775,965 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 6.26 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.11 and above $3.75.It floated in a range of $0.13 to $0.14 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 2.56.Its market capitalization now moved to about $10.46 million. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW. It offers transportation batteries.



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) recently recorded a fall of -2.70% and was moving within a range of $0.07-$0.08. Its current trading price is $0.0720. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.065 and $1.52 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 446,110 shares, versus an average volume of 672,834 shares.



Zinco Do Brasil Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNBR) added 3.33% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $32.28 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 25,120 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 23,039 shares. The share price after opening at $1.56 made a high of $1.59 and hovered above $1.52, while its recent trading price was $1.55. Zinco do Brasil, Inc., a junior mining company, focuses on exploring, developing, and operating mining assets, primarily lead and zinc in Brazil. The company, through its subsidiary, Zinco do Brasil Mineracao, Ltda., owns 30 mineral rights for a total area of 44,665 hectares, which comprise the Salobro project consisting of 2 mining rights for an area of 1,685 hectares; and the Gorutuba project with 28 mining rights for an area of 42,980 hectares in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.



