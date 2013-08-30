Penny Stocks Under Consideration: LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), GDF Suez SA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY).



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY) decreased -0.17% and closed at $58.80 on a traded volume of 49.512 shares, in comparison to 64.427 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -11.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $44.39billion and its total outstanding shares are 754.87 million.



Will LUKOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally.



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY) soared 1.40% and closed at $0.189 on a traded volume of 999.403 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -74.85%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.18 and $0.19.



Will ALBKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) jumped 0.72% and closed at $13.91. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.28 and $17.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.95. Its introductory price for the day was $13.93, with the overall traded volume of 31.770 shares.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in investment holding and project management. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, and investment in infrastructure business.



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY) after opening its shares at the price of $21.95, dropped -1.25% to close at $22.04 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 165.829 shares, in comparison to 68.498shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.34 and $26.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.09



Will GDFZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries; Energy International which supplies North and Latin America, Middle East, Asia and Africa.



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