Penny Stocks Under Consideration - LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), AFRICA OIL CORP.(OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), AFRICA OIL CORP.(OTCMKTS:AOIFF).



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) ended lower -1.04% and complete the day at $64.31. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 43,762. After opening at $64.50, the stock hit as high as $64.80. However, it traded between $54.20 and $67.80 over the last twelve months.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia.



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.30, a +4.00% increase. Around 206,618 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 838,652 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.74 million.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



For How Long AFFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) moved +1.34 percent higher at $0.0370 and traded between $0.03 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained -12.94%, which stands at -48.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 722.22%.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



For How Long EWSI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AFRICA OIL CORP.(OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares rose, gaining +2.44 percent to close at $8.40. The stock is up around 3.07% this year and -15.89% for the last 12 months. Around 115,020 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 11,824 shares.



Africa Oil Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds interests in approximately 250,000 square kilometers of exploration property throughout various African rift basins, focusing primarily on East Africa



Why Should Investors Buy AOIFF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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