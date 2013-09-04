Penny Stocks Under Consideration - mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Megola Inc(OTCMKTS:MGON), ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Megola Inc(OTCMKTS:MGON), ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF)



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) managed to keep its gain at 21.74% on above-normal volume of 561,876.00 shares. The stock settled at $0.280 after floating in a range of $0.25 to $0.30. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $46.92 million. Its 52-week range has been $0.20 to $0.30.



mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of information technology compliance.



For How Long MLGT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS: SBRCY) traded up on a volume of 302,221.00, lower than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 1.52% to $10.68. Over the last twelve months, the stock has lost -7.45% and faced a worst price of $10.49.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



For How Long SBRCY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Megola Inc (OTCMKTS: MGON) settled -70.59% lower at $0.0050 on above-normal volume of 21.94M shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $0.14 and 52-week low price was $0.0015. It traded in a range of $0.003 to $0.015during the last trading day.



Megola, Inc. distributes physical water treatment, water filtration, air purification, microbiological control, waste water treatment, and fire safety products in North America and Asia.



Will MGON Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the last trading session, ALACER GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: ALIAF) was down on high volume, trading at a volume of 101,369.00 shares versus its average daily volume of 18,620.00 shares. At $3.00, the stock has attained market capitalization of $892.18 million.



Alacer Gold Corp., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration and production of gold in Australia and Turkey.



Why Should Investors Buy ALIAF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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