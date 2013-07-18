Penny Stocks Under Consideration - MultiCell Technologies, Inc., Medient Studios Inc, Brazil Minerals Inc, Titan Energy Worldwide, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCET), Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT), Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX), Titan Energy Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEWI)



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCET) remained a volume gainer of 16.80 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16.91 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.0013 and was recently trading at $0.0014 and the stock escalated 16.67%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.25 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 16.67 %. MultiCell Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products by using its immune system modulation technologies.



In the recent trading session, Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT) exchanged 18,500 shares and the average volume remained 27,024 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $1.99, with the gain of 1.02%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at 231.67% and 231.67%, respectively. Medient Studios, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of films primarily in North America and India. It produces movies, music acts, and live performance shows under the Medient banner. The company was formerly known as Fairway Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Medient Studios, Inc. in October 2012. Medient Studios, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.



Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX) decreased -5.49% and its trading price was $0.155recently. The volume of the stock was 239,728 shares and the average volume remained 769,000 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.16 - $0.17. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.64 million. Brazil Minerals, Inc. owns participation in a diamond producing reserve in Brazil. It also focuses on researching on a gold area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.



Titan Energy Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEWI) exchanged 246,590 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 776,730 shares. TEWI dropped -4.01% and was trading at $0.0455. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.22 million. YTD trend of the stock was positive 47.25%. Titan Energy Worldwide, Inc. engages in the sales, service, and management of onsite power generation for industrial, commercial, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Distribution and Energy Services.



