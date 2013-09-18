Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) ended lower -4.12% and complete the day at $0.140. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.00 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.15. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.22 over the last twelve months.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP) closed yesterday at $0.584, a +12.31% increase. Around 1.09 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 313,907 shares. The company is now valued at around $75.74 million.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty. It offers AD LIFE, an interactive software-as-a-service platform to provide clients a suite of mobile marketing and advertising solutions



For How Long HIPP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved +33.33 percent higher at $0.0020 and traded between $0.0014 and $0.002 after opening the day at $0.0016. Its performance over the last five days remained 150%, which stands at 100% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 233.33%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use



For How Long TDEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares fall, losing -2.90 percent to close at $2.68. The stock is down around -37.82% this year and -34.88% for the last 12 months. Around 104,435 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 207,913 shares.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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