Penny Stocks Under Consideration - NYBD Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:NYBD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NYBD Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:NYBD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT).



NYBD Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:NYBD) ended higher +28.57% and complete the day at $0.0027. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 21.23 million. After opening at $0.0024, the stock hit as high as $0.0044. However, it traded between $0.0017 and $0.135 over the last twelve months.



NYBD Holding, Inc., formerly League Now Holdings Corporation, through Infiniti Systems Group, Inc. (Infiniti), is a reseller for Microsoft and McAfee products for many of its clients. The Company markets its managed information technology (IT) services to the small to medium businesses.



For How Long NYBD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) closed yesterday at $23.39, a -0.76% decrease. Around 101,380 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 130,511 shares. The company is now valued at around $55.57 billion.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products



Has AXAHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST) moved +38.58 percent higher at $0.0370 and traded between $0.03 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last five days remained 42.31%, which stands at 42.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.78%.



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada. Its products are designed for use in solar power systems for residential and commercial rooftop customers.



For How Long WEST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) shares rose, gaining +2.94 percent to close at $0.0455. The stock is up around 22.97% this year and 225% for the last 12 months. Around 5.68 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 8.88 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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