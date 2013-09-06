Penny Stocks Under Consideration - OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH).



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended higher +12.40% and complete the day at $0.340. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.23 million. After opening at $0.30, the stock hit as high as $0.35. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



For How Long ONCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.14, a -0.87% decrease. Around 3.03 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 6.24 million shares. The company is now valued at around $741.05 million.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States



Has FMCC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) moved +50.00 percent higher at $0.0018 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.002 after opening the day at $0.0012. Its performance over the last five days remained 800%, which stands at 800% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1700%.



al Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



For How Long CBYI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) shares fall, losing -68.75 percent to close at $0.0025. The stock is down around -99% this year and -98.33% for the last 12 months. Around 33.13 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 255,938 shares.



Will GLBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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