Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), ATP Oil & Gas Corporation(OTCMKTS:ATPAQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), ATP Oil & Gas Corporation(OTCMKTS:ATPAQ).



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) ended higher +2.42% and complete the day at $0.382. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.15 million. After opening at $0.37, the stock hit as high as $0.39. However, it traded between $0.31 and $0.62 over the last twelve months.



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada



For How Long PGLC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) closed yesterday at $5.94. Around 742,861 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.11 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.66 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS)



How Should Investors Trade FNMAS Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) moved -5.01 percent lower at $6.26 and traded between $6.06 and $6.59 after opening the day at $6.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -19.02%, which stands at 14.03% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 89.7%.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg,



Why Should Investors Buy OCTX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ATP Oil & Gas Corporation(OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) shares fall, losing -2.94 percent to close at $0.0429. The stock is down around -54.84% this year and -72.5% for the last 12 months. Around 202,760 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 245,937 shares.



ATP Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea.



Will ATPAQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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