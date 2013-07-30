Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Red Giant Entertainment Inc, Neohydro Technologies Corp, Mimvi, Inc. Terra Tech Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Red Giant Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:REDG), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB:MIMV), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC)



Red Giant Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:REDG) opened the session at $0.02, remained amid the day range of $0.02 - $0.02, and recently traded at $0.0198. The stock gained a volume of 913,353 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.59 million shares. Red Giant Entertainment, Inc. prints, publishes, and sells comic books. The company also publishes comic book format material on the Internet, as well as operates ComicGenesis.com, a user-generated comics website. In addition, it provides creative services, such as artwork, writing, advertising, and other creative services. The company also sells its books through its online store. Red Giant Entertainment, Inc. is based in Clermont, Florida.



Is REDG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) traded with volume of 635,533 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.29 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0011 - $0.063. The stock showed a positive movement of 8.18% and was recently trading at $0.0529. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.75 million. Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with. Previously, it was engaged in the business of installing patented turbo systems that were proven to assist an engine in its operation in the light and heavy-duty trucking industry.



For How Long NHYT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB:MIMV) exchanged 238,477 shares and the average volume remained 480,496 shares. The stock escalated 21.43% and was moving at $0.0850. The EPS of the stock remained -0.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 59.25 million. Mimvi, Inc., a technology company, develops algorithms and technology for mobile applications and mobile Internet related technology to consumers and business enterprises. The company also provides personalized search, recommendation and discovery services.



Will MMIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) gained volume of 347,705 shares, while the average volume remained 412,940 shares. The EPS of the stock remained -0.10. The one month trend of the stock was -33.33% and the three month trend remained negative -54.84%. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



How Should Investors Trade TRTC Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/