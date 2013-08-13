Penny Stocks Under Consideration - ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:PDGO), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:PDGO), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) gain +5.22% to closed at the price of $0.484 after opening at $0.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 334,906.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 312,917.00 shares. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Haile Gold Mine property located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. Romarco Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



For How Long RTRAF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:PDGO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 10.66M shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.37M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.01for the day and its closing price was $0.0060 after gain +9.09%. Paradigm Oil And Gas, Inc.( Paradigm) is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company participates in the oil and gas industry through the purchase of small interests in either producing wells or oil and gas exploration and development projects.



Will PDGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) traded with volume of 3.54M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 3.46M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at 0.0370 after decline -2.63%. Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has developed a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of drugs into the human body through the oral cavity.



Will GNBT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) stock traded with total volume of 90,788.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 60,811.00 shares. SGLRF started its trading session with the price of $1.54 and closed at $1.51 after decline -2.58%. Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.



For How Long SGLRF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/