Penny Stocks Under Consideration - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) gained volume of 37,376.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 53,202.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73 - $16.65 and the day range was $15.96 - $16.21, recently. The stock opened the session at $16.05, remained amid the day range of $15.96 - $16.21, and its recent trading price was $16.11. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.44% in its trading session. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



What was the Moving Force behind SBGSY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SBGSY



In the recent trading session, Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) traded 852,749.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 581,004.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.85. The stock trading price stayed at $0.0700. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.78M. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -73.08 Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



For How Long TRTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) volume of the stock was 247,304.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 341,376.00 shares. The stock advanced 16.10% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.464. The stock traded 247,304.00 shares and its average volume remained 341,376.00 shares. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States. Montalvo Spirits plans to focus on the artisanal spirits category.



For How Long TQLA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) traded with volume of 536,559.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 86,825.00 shares. The stock declined -0.16% and was recently trading at $6.23. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.59 million. Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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