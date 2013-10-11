Penny Stocks Under Consideration - SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Standard Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:STDE), Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Standard Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:STDE), Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY).



SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO) ended higher +86.49% and complete the day at $0.0069. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 20.90 million. After opening at $0.0036, the stock hit as high as $0.0069. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.08 over the last twelve months.



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



For How Long SKTO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $16.35, a +2.76% increase. Around 288,682 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 236,375 shares. The company is now valued at around $74.09 billion.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



For How Long AZSEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Standard Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:STDE) moved -72.00 percent lower at $0.0070 and opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.78%, which stands at 775% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 2233.33%.



Standard Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition of unproven oil and gas leaseholds with the intent of reselling or drilling; and developing such leaseholds with third-parties. It acquires primarily federal oil and gas leaseholds.



Why Should Investors Buy STDE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) shares rose, gaining +1.90 percent to close at $11.77. The stock is down around -23.02% this year and -18.43% for the last 12 months. Around 988,481 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 401,551 shares.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy AAUKY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/