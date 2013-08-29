Penny Stocks Under Consideration: Tullow Oil Plc (UK), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB: UBIQ), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB: UBIQ), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY).



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) increased 1.99% and closed at $7.98 on a traded volume of 68.974 shares, in comparison to 59.174 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -20.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.26 billion.



Will TUWOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB: UBIQ) plunged -4.43% and closed at $10.99 on a traded volume of 23.275 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 16.867 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 39.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.50 and $11.75.



Will UBIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation, a multimedia company, focuses on the intersection of cloud-based cross platform applications synchronized across all screens for enhancing the digital lifestyle. The company is based in Irvine, California.



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS) jumped 0.17% and closed at $0.300. So far in three months, the stock is down -4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.18 and $0.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.31. Its introductory price for the day was $0.30, with the overall traded volume of 496.438 shares.



Will ONCS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States.



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) after opening its shares at the price of $6.95, dropped -0.26% to close at $6.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 44.559 shares, in comparison to 61.801shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.04 and $7.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.01.



Will DBOEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



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