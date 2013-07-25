Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Vapor Corp.,, VIRTUAL PIGGY, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cloud Security Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC (OTCBB:VPIG), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS)



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) trading on 224,016 shares to end the trade at $1.02. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.99 to $1.04, bringing its market capitalization at about $61.39 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.15 and was moved to maximum level of $1.50. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC (OTCBB:VPIG) added 1.58% to complete the trading session at $2.57 with a total volume of 89,456 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 93,404 shares. It floated in a range of $2.47 to $2.57 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.05. Its market capitalization now moved to about $259.84 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.91 and above $3.38. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) added 0.77% and was in a range of $0.60-$0.61 before closing at $0.614. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 345,138 shares versus an average volume of 266,640shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.32 and $2.53 was the best price. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia.



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) added 19.35% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $36.01 million. The share price after opening at $0.32 made a high of $0.38 and hovered above $0.31 to end the day at $0.370. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 629,907 shares as compared to average trading volume of 155,848 shares. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/