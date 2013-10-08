Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF).



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) ended higher +0.81% and complete the day at $44.81. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 46,380. After opening at $44.44, the stock hit as high as $44.92. However, it traded between $34.06 and $48.35 over the last twelve months.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



For How Long VLKAY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI) closed yesterday at $0.0300, a -25.00% decrease. Around 2.85 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The company is now valued at around $13.05 million.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper. It holds interests in the Algarrobo property that consists of 32 tenures covering a total area of 6,161 hectares located to the north of Santiago, in the III Region, Chanaral province, Chile.



Has SWVI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) moved -1.67 percent lower at $0.059 and traded between $0.057 and $0.061 after opening the day at $0.061.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AMBS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EASTS WEST PETE(OTCMKTS:EWPMF) shares rose, gaining +7.74 percent to close at $0.529. The stock is up around 34.61% this year and 54.23% for the last 12 months. Around 473,434 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 108,664 shares.



East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It primarily invests in conventional and unconventional resource plays.



Why Should Investors Buy EWPMF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/