Penny Stocks Under Consideration - X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), UPM-Kymmene Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), UPM-Kymmene Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UPMKY).



X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC) ended higher +15.52% and complete the day at $0.0335. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.56 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.25 over the last twelve months.



Endocan Corporation provides nutraceuticals and cosmetics in the United States. It offers lip balms, eczema moisturizing cream, sunscreen, and anti-ageing serum under the Phytiva brand name



For How Long XCHC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.0700, a -5.41% decrease. Around 2.23 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.74 million.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



Has TRTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) moved +4.85percent higher at $0.160 and traded between $0.15 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.11%, which stands at -21.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -10.61%.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona



For How Long EFRFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UPM-Kymmene Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UPMKY) shares rose, gaining +1.74 percent to close at $14.05. The stock is up around 20.7% this year and 26.24% for the last 12 months. Around 93,743 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 14,924 shares.



UPM-Kymmene Oyj manufactures and sells printing and writing papers. It operates in Energy, Pulp, Forest and Timber, Paper, Label, Plywood, and Other Operations.



Why Should Investors Buy UPMKY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/