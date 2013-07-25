Penny Stocks Under Review - Aethlon Medical, Inc., Corporate Resource Services Inc, Neohydro Technologies Corp, Octagon 88 Resources Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX)



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD) declined -4.61%, trading on 1.50 million shares to end the trade at $0.120. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.06 and was moved to maximum level of $0.15.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.12 to $0.14, bringing its market capitalization at about $20.86 million. Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and other life-threatening conditions. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a medical device that removes viral pathogens, immunosuppressive glycoproteins, and exosomes from the circulatory system.



Will AEMD Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) added 1.39% to complete the trading session at $3.64 with a total volume of 56,095 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 69,868 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.35 and above $3.85.It floated in a range of $3.55to $3.69during last trading session with a beta value of 4.28.Its market capitalization now moved to about $493.92 million. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.



Why Should Investors Buy CRRS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) recorded a fall of -12.70% and was in a range of $0.05-$0.06 before closing at $0.0550. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0011 and $0.063 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.58 million shares versus an average volume of 2.09 million shares. Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with. Previously, it was engaged in the business of installing patented turbo systems that were proven to assist an engine in its operation in the light and heavy-duty trucking industry.



Is it the Right to Grab NHYT after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) declined -2.22% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $112.12 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 36,786 shares as compared to average trading volume of 71,992 shares. The share price after opening at $5.39 made a high of $5.39 and hovered above $5.02 to end the day at $5.28. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



Will OCTX Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/