Penny Stocks Under Review - Alliqua Inc, Eastman Kodak Company, FUSE SCIENCE, INC, MYOS Corp

Alliqua Inc (OTCMKTS:ALQA) opened the session at $0.08, remained amid the day range of $0.07 - $0.08, and recently traded at $0.0750. The stock showed a negative performance of -6.25% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 543,592 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 240,901 shares. Alliqua, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary transdermal wound care and drug delivery technologies. The company offers water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics.



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) traded with volume of 339,580 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.08 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.08- $0.61. The stock was recently trading at $0.126. The market capitalization of the stock remained 34.29 million. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) exchanged 499,795 shares and the average volume remained 1.44million shares. The stock escalated 2.74% and was moving at $0.0899. The beta of the stock remained -0.31 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.08. Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields. Its delivery systems include sublingual and transdermal delivery technologies that enable energy, medicines, vitamins, and minerals to bypass the gastrointestinal tract and enter the blood stream directly.



MYOS Corp (OTCMKTS:MYOS) gained volume of 175,500 shares, while the average volume remained 254,180 shares. The stock advanced 1.29% and remained at $0.142. The EPS of the stock remained -0.05. The one month trend of the stock was -28.74% and the three month trend remained negative -5.47%. MYOS Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional supplements, functional foods, therapeutic products, and other technologies for maintaining or improving the health and performance of muscle tissue. It develops MYO-T12, a natural-myostatin inhibitor that is used to optimize biological activity.



