Penny Stocks Under Review - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI).



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended higher +10.19% and complete the day at $0.0595. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.19 million. After opening at $0.0547, the stock hit as high as $0.0629. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



For How Long AMBS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) closed yesterday at $20.61, a +0.59% increase. Around 253,243 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 103,412 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 43.19B.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe. It offers passenger cars, zero emission vehicles, compacts, sedans, sport vehicles, minivans, wagons, crossovers, small utility vehicles, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles, and forklifts, as well as engages in sales financing activities



For How Long NSANY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX) moved +8.33 percent higher at $0.0013 and traded between $0.0012 and $0.0018 after opening the day at $0.0013. Its performance stands at -18.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -70.45%.



Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. focuses on the development of health?oriented nutrition products. The company offers a range of capsules, tablets, and powders, as well as science based products in the categories of weight management, nutrition challenges, energy, and fitness



For How Long FITX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI) shares fall, losing -41.99 percent to close at $0.0210. The stock is up around 133.33% this year and -47.5% for the last 12 months. Around 3.33 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 277,478 shares.



Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Will LVGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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