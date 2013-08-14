Penny Stocks Under Review - BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY)



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) ended higher +1.62% and complete the day at $27.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 180,356. After opening at $28.30, the stock hit as high as $28.35. However, it traded between $19.11 and $28.35 over the last twelve months.

BAE Systems plc (BAE Systems) is a global defence, aerospace and security company. BAE Systems delivers, a range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and support services.



For How Long BAESY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM) closed yesterday at $0.0032, a -3.03% decrease. Around 16.13 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 64.97 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 622,349.

Primco Management Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on offering estate management services for its clients and retention on a range of properties including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities as well as data centers and retail outlets for real estate users. In addition, it also focuses on offering consulting services



Has PMCM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) moved +9.26 percent higher at $0.590 and traded between $0.51 and $0.62 after opening the day at $0.55. Its performance over the last five days remained 19.19%, which stands at 25.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 195%.

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.



For How Long PLPL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY) trade close at $18.76. The stock is up around 16.81% this year and 22.21% for the last 12 months. Around 35,176 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 60,004 shares.

Experian plc is a provider of global information services. The Company provides data and analytical tools to organizations in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. Clients use these to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers and automate decision-making



Can EXPGY Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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