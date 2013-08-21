Penny Stocks Under Review - BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) ended lower -8.40% and complete the day at $1.20. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 277,863 . After opening at $1.30, the stock hit as high as $1.35. However, it traded between $0.11 and $157.50 over the last twelve months.

Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property,



Has BLUF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK) closed yesterday at $0.225, a -2.17% decrease. Around 1.49 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 72,388 shares. The company is now valued at around $6.75 million.

Monarchy Resources, Inc. (Monarchy) is pre-exploration stage company formed to explore mineral properties for gold. Monarchy has purchased a 100% interest in an eight unit claim block named La Carlota Gold Claim (La Carlota) containing 97.3 hectares that is recorded with the Mineral Resources Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines. On June 21, 2010



Has MONK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) moved -21.43 percent lower at $0.0044 and traded between $0.0035 and $0.0053 after opening the day at $0.0052. Its performance over the last five days remained -53.68%, which stands at -72.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -96%.

Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



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Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares rose, gaining +1.12 percent to close at $0.127. The stock is down around 39.71% this year and 14.88% for the last 12 months. Around 2.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.91 million shares.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA, Cashield



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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