Penny Stocks Under Review - BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC).



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) ended higher +11.03% and complete the day at $1.51. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 355,450. After opening at $1.41, the stock hit as high as $1.57. However, it traded between $0.11 and $157.50 over the last twelve months.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property, which consists of approximately 105,000 hectares.



For How Long BLUF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.145, a +8.21% increase. Around 2.60 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.77 million shares. The company is now valued at around $73.94 million.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company.



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) moved +1.22 percent higher at $1.32 and traded between $1.32 and $1.42 after opening the day at $1.33. Its performance over the last five days remained 36.19%, which stands at 41.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 357.09%.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) shares rose, gaining +1.85 percent to close at $1.10. The stock is up around 136.56% this year and 88.03% for the last 12 months. Around 500,595 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 413,970 shares.



NanoViricides, Inc.is a development-stage company. The Company is a nano-biopharmaceutical (nanomedicine) company whose business goals are to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. The Company has several drugs in various stages of early development.



Why Should Investors Buy NNVC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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