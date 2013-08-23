Penny Stocks Under Review - CANADIAN ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CESDF), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CANADIAN ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CESDF), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



CANADIAN ENERGY(OTCMKTS:CESDF) ended higher +0.28% and complete the day at $16.33. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 497,425 . After opening at $16.26, the stock hit as high as $16.41. However, it traded between $9.84 and $18.34 over the last twelve months.



Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. engages in designing and implementing drilling fluid systems. The company operates in three segments: Drilling Fluids, Environmental Services, and Trucking



For How Long CESDF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) closed yesterday at $0.0025. Around 28.40 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 32.75 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 458,500.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



How Should Investors Trade BRND Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF) moved -17.42 percent lower at $0.0825 and traded between $0.08 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.11. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.49%, which stands at -3.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54.19%.



PLC Systems Inc. (PLC) is a medical device company specializing in technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company markets its product, RenalGuard, outside the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PLCSF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares rose, gaining +11.13 percent to close at $0.0789. The stock is up around 4831.25% this year and 1478% for the last 12 months. Around 3.20 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 7.27 million shares.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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