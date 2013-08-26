Penny Stocks Under Review - CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY).



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) ended higher +0.77% and complete the day at $19.32. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 56,553. After opening at $19.28, the stock hit as high as $19.47. However, it traded between $18.13 and $23.09 over the last twelve months.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



For How Long COSWF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) closed yesterday at $0.0635, a -0.78% decrease. Around 5.77 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 8.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $162.82 million.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Has ACTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved +0.26 percent higher at $15.70and traded between $15.53 and $15.74 after opening the day at $15.56. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.95%, which stands at 1.82% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 17.25%.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) shares rose, gaining +18.11 percent to close at $0.300. The stock is down around -85.71% this year and -90.63% for the last 12 months. Around 1.53 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 370,291shares.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia.



Why Should Investors Buy OGXPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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