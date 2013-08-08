Penny Stocks Under Review - Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL ) , JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL), JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)



Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) closed at the price of $9.20 after opening at $9.15. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 90,783.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 69,602.00 shares. The Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (Crimson) owns and operates boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the wine growing regions of California, Oregon and Washington.



Is CWGL a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



JGC Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:JGCCY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 56,679.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 11,526.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $73.61 for the day and its closing price was $74.00 after decline -1.46%. JGC Corporation provides engineering and construction services for various plant and facilities projects in Japan and internationally.



Has JGCCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) traded with volume of 29,556.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 8,152.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.01 and closed at $34.35 by scoring +0.17%. L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology. The Cosmetics branch is divided into four sectors: Consumer Products, Professional Products, Luxury Products and Active Cosmetics.



For How Long LRLCY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) stock traded with total volume of 23,943.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 40,193.00 shares. DDAIF started its trading session with the price of $71.32 and closed at $71.79after gain +0.07%. Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



For How Long DDAIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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