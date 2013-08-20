Penny Stocks Under Review - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended lower -1.45% and complete the day at $12.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 312,392. After opening at $12.92, the stock hit as high as $12.98. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT)



Has DTEGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) closed yesterday at $0.290, a -4.92% decrease. Around 2.75 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.77 million shares. The company is now valued at around $25.64 million.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is an emerging drug-medical device company. The Company focused on designing, developing and commercializing medical approaches for the treatment of solid cancers



Has ONCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) moved +1.24 percent higher at $2.44 and traded between $2.44 and $2.55 after opening the day at $2.53. Its performance over the last five days remained 10.41%, which stands at 8.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 187.06%.

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



For How Long IWSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares fall, losing -4.79 percent to close at $0.125. The stock is down around -40.38% this year and 13.61% for the last 12 months. Around 2.90 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.87 million shares.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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