Penny Stocks Under Review - Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ).



Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR) ended lower -20.00% and complete the day at $0.0004. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 153.19million. After opening at $0.0005, the stock hit as high as $0.0006. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.0265 over the last twelve months.



Discovery Minerals, Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, precious metals, and rare earth mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Dhanoa Minerals, Ltd. and changed its name to Discovery Minerals, Ltd. in August 2012. Discovery Minerals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada



Has DSCR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) closed yesterday at $0.125, a -2.79% decrease. Around 1.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 844,032 shares. The company is now valued at around $16.48 million.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions



Has AXPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) moved +0.43 percent higher at $6.97 and traded between $6.93 and $7.00 after opening the day at $6.99. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.52%, which stands at -14.48% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -16.87%.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ) shares rose, gaining +9.09 percent to close at $0.0012. The stock is down around -84.42% this year and -88% for the last 12 months. Around 25.75 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 15.82 million shares.



Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.



Why Should Investors Buy EPAZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/