Penny Stocks Under Review - ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LVMUY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LVMUY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY)



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) managed to keep its gain at 1.35% on above-normal volume of 1.33M shares. The stock settled at $0.203 after floating in a range of $0.19 to $0.20. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $151.06 million. Its 52-week range has been $0.12 to $0.23.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



For How Long EFRFF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) traded down on a volume of 3.17 million, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have dropped -0.77% to $5.14. Over the last twelve months, the stock has gained 41.11% and faced a worst price of $0.75.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Has FNMAS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) settled 1.05% higher at $35.50 on below -normal volume of 64,524.00 shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $38.47and 52-week low price was $29. It traded in a range of $35.40 to $35.80during the last trading day.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the last trading session, Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY) was up on low volume, trading at a volume of 197,599.00 versus its average daily volume of 231,342.00 shares. At $16.52, the stock has attained market capitalization of $17.15 billion.



Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies.



Will AHONY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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