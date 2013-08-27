Penny Stocks Under Review - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended lower -2.27% and complete the day at $1.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.84 million. After opening at $1.34, the stock hit as high as $1.35. However, it traded between $0.23 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) closed yesterday at $3.45, a 15.77% increase. Around 1.52 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 614,125 shares. The company is now valued at around $271.09 million.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC) moved -58.33 percent lower at $0.0050 and opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.41%, which stands at 100% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54.55%.



All American Gold Corp. is an exploration stage Corporation. The Company has 70% interest in a mineral exploration property Belleville property in Mineral County, Nevada. The Company has a 35% interest in the Goldfield West Property.



Why Should Investors Buy AAGC After the Recent Fall ? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) shares rose, gaining +3.33 percent to close at $0.180. The stock is up around 79.98% this year and -39.26% for the last 12 months. Around 11.31 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 16.51 million shares.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



Why Should Investors Buy LQMT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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