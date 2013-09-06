Penny Stocks Under Review: KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF), Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MRIB), MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU), LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF), Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MRIB), MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU), LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY).



KELSO TECHNOLOGIES I (OTCMKTS: KEOSF) increased 1.26% and closed at $1.87 on a traded volume of 75.680 shares, in comparison to 20.283 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 188.14%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $78.03 Million.



Will KEOSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tank car components primarily in the United States and Canada.



Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MRIB) soared 26.67% and closed at $0.0019 on a traded volume of 18.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume 5.93 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 850%.



Will MRIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Marani Brands, Inc. (Marani) is engaged in the importation and sale of alcoholic beverage products, primarily Marani Vodka, its flagship product.



MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS: MTLQU) jumped 1.22% and closed at $31.58. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.50and $33.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.65. Its introductory price for the day was $31.35, with the overall traded volume of 41.038 shares.



Will MTLQU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY) after opening its trade at the price of $7.28, jumped 1.94% to close at $7.36 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 51.390 shares, in comparison to 49.721 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.38 and $8.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.39.



Will LZAGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide.



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