Penny Stocks Under Review - LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII).



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) ended lower -0.85% and complete the day at $7.05. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 193,489. After opening at $7.08, the stock hit as high as $7.15. However, it traded between $6.71 and $8.65 over the last twelve months.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) closed yesterday at $10.72, a +1.71% increase. Around 109,942 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 129,215 shares. The company is now valued at around $30.20 billion.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



For How Long BDORY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved +1.47 percent higher at $47.00 and traded between $46.78 and $47.02 after opening the day at $47.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.67%, which stands at 6.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 8.12%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



For How Long VLKAY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) shares rose, gaining +1.00 percent to close at $0.0302. The stock is down around -91.42% this year and -91.42% for the last 12 months. Around 2.39 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 13.06 million shares.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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