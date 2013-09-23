Penny Stocks Under Review - Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Bergio International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BRGO), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Bergio International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BRGO), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).



Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA) ended higher +30.09% and complete the day at $0.428. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.14 million. After opening at $0.32, the stock hit as high as $0.44. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.07 over the last twelve months.



Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name



For How Long TQLA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) closed yesterday at $1.64, a 7.89% increase. Around 243,419 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 72,349 shares. The company is now valued at around $165.48 million.



FanSport, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and providing social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts. The company?s software solutions would enable its customers to draft, trade, and track their sports fantasy leagues on their phones



For How Long MEDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bergio International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:BRGO) moved +40.00 percent higher at $0.0007 and traded between $0.0003 and $0.0008 after opening the day at $0.0004. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.67%.



Bergio International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fine jewelry in the United States and Europe. The company offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones.



For How Long BRGO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares fall, losing -5.58 percent to close at $2.71. The stock is down around -37.97% this year and -33.58% for the last 12 months. Around 90,404 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 203,964 shares.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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