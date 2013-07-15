Penny Stocks Under Review - MusclePharm Corp, Growlife Inc, Patient Safety Technologies Inc, Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR)



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) declined -0.79% recently, while trading on 3,708 shares, at the price of $11.31. The stock changed hands in a range of $11.18 to $11.40 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $29.99 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $3.40 and was moved to the maximum level of $15.73. MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amino 1, a hydration sports recovery drink; Armor-V Advanced Multi Nutrient Complex; Assault for enhancing focus and building lean muscle mass; Battle Fuel XT, an herbal formula to enhance athletic performance and support testosterone production; BCAA for muscle development and maintenance; and Bizzy Diet Stack, GetSwole Stack, and Live Shredded Stack, which support fat loss and lean muscle tissue.



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) declined -4.76% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0400 with a total volume of 2.70 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 4.65 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.04 to $0.04 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 77.66. Its market capitalization now moved to about $19.97 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0042 or above $0.12. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX) added 8.21% and was moving within a range of $2.07-$2.36, its current trading price is $2.24. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 40,388 shares, versus an average volume of 41,179 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.10 and $2.36 was the best price. Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc., engages in the development, marketing, and sale of products; and the provision of services in the medical patient safety markets in the United States.



Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) declined -13.06% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $22.54 million. The share price, after opening at $0.35, hit a high of $0.41 and hovered above $0.31, while its recent trading price was $0.313. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 864,686 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 834,684 shares. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds. Northumberland Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.



