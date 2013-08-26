Penny Stocks Under Review - Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), Seafarer Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS: SFRX), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AUGT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), Seafarer Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS: SFRX), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AUGT)



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) recently traded at $8.81. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.06% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 48,032.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 166,990.00 shares. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



What was the Moving Force behind PCRFY on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Seafarer Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS: SFRX) traded with volume of 2.60M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.98M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.04. The stock showed a positive movement of -24.32% and was recently trading at $0.0230. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.98M. Seafarer Exploration Corp. (Seafarer) is a development-stage company. The Company is an underwater salvage and exploration company.



Will SFRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) exchanged 4,405.00 shares and the average volume remained 5,877.00 shares. The stock advanced 0.56% and was moving at $414.08. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 39.96 million. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.



Will FRFHF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AUGT) gained volume of 420,667.00 shares, while the average volume remained 253,503.00 shares. The stock increased 2.83% and remained at $0.400. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 11.11%. Hipcricket, Inc., formerly Augme Technologies, Inc., is engaged in mobile marketing and advertising technology and services.



Why Should Investors Buy AUGT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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