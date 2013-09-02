Penny Stocks Under Review - POET TECHNOLOGIES(OTCMKTS:POETF), LECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY), Audioeye Inc(OTCBB:AEYE), Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: POET TECHNOLOGIES(OTCMKTS:POETF), LECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY), Audioeye Inc(OTCBB:AEYE), Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV).



POET TECHNOLOGIES(OTCMKTS:POETF) ended higher +2.29% and complete the day at $0.430. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 102,190. After opening at $0.42, the stock hit as high as $0.43. However, it traded between $0.29 and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



POET Technologies Inc. develops and markets optical laser and infrared detection solutions using its proprietary planar opto electronic technology (POET) platform. The company designs III-V semiconductor devices for military, industrial, and commercial applications, including infrared sensor arrays and ultra-low-power random access memory; and provides systems for energy applications.



For How Long POETF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY) closed yesterday at $5.59, a -0.89% decrease. Around 18,783 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 56,858 shares. The company is now valued at around $52.45 billion.



Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company generates electricity using nuclear, hydro, wind, solar, coal, biomass, oil, propane, fissile materials, nuclear fuels, and gas energies, as well as engages in the commodity trading activities.



Has ECIFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Audioeye Inc(OTCBB:AEYE) moved +0.47percent higher at $0.425 and traded between $0.40 and $0.50 after opening the day at $0.45. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.74%, which stands at 27.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -59.64%.



AudioEye Inc. develops media creation and content management software that enables Website owners to render their websites in complete audio format. The Company's AudioEye allows any Website owner to offer visitors the capability to surf by sound.



For How Long AEYE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV) shares fall, losing -9.21 percent to close at $0.0680. The stock is down around -81.37% this year and -46.03% for the last 12 months. Around 383,792 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 213,753 shares.



Mimvi, Inc., formerly Fashion Net, Inc. is a development-stage Company. The Company is a technology company that develops advanced mobile apps, algorithms and technology for personalized search, recommendation and discovery services for the mobile application and social networking industry.



Will MIMV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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