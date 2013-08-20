Penny Stocks Under Review - PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV)



PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) gained volume of 52,248.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 26,855.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.58 - $6.92 and the day range was $2.48 - $2.59, recently. The stock opened the session at $2.49, remained amid the day range of $2.48 - $2.59 and its recent trading price was $2.54. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.60% in its trading session. Premier Gold Mines Limited focuses on exploring for and developing gold deposits in North America. The company’s principal projects include a 100% interest in the Trans-Canada property located in northern Ontario, Ontario.



Why Should Investors Buy PIRGF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the recent trading session, PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) traded 156,542.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 246,816.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.92 - $10.27. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.50%, while its trading price stayed at $10.00. The market capitalization of the stock remained 52.46. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 21.36%. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) volume of the stock was 45,722.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 59,125.00 shares. The stock plunged -2.65% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $8.07. The stock traded 45,722.00 shares and its average volume remained 59,125.00 shares. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



Why Should Investors Buy TUWOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV) traded with volume of 213.43M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 17.11M shares. The stock decreased -50.00% and was recently trading at $0.0001. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1,413.00. The beta of the stock remained 2.59. Yaterra Ventures Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. As of August 31, 2010, it owned a 100% interest in two mineral properties: the Blue Jack Property and the Minnie Claim.



Will YTRV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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