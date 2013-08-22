Penny Stocks Under Review - PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), CANADIAN ENERGY

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), CANADIAN ENERGY (OTCMKTS:CESDF)



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) gained volume of 176.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 51.17 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.001 - $0.025 and the day range was $0.0013 - $0.0017.The stock opened the session at $0.0017, remained amid the day range of $0.0013 - $0.0017, and closed the session at $0019. The stock showed a negative performance of -29.63% in previous trading session. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Has PTAH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) traded 75,482 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 243,461 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.92 - $10.27. The stock was a bear and dropped 49.55%, while its closing price stayed at $9.94. The market capitalization of the stock remained 52.72 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -1.58%. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC, Baume & Mercier, Roger Dubuis, Montblanc, Alfred Dunhill, Lancel, Chloé, Azzedine Alaïa, Net-a-Porter, Shanghai Tang, and Peter Millar.



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) volume of the stock was 21,227 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 127,930 shares. The stock plunged -0.79% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $67.96. The stock traded 21,227 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 127,930 shares. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos.



Why Should Investors Buy ITYBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CANADIAN ENERGY (OTCMKTS:CESDF) traded with volume of 17,200 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 21,645 shares. The stock decreased -1.21% and finished the trading at $16.28. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.09 billion. Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. engages in designing and implementing drilling fluid systems. The company operates in three segments: Drilling Fluids, Environmental Services, and Trucking. The Drilling Fluids segment offers drilling fluid systems for drilling horizontal wells, and vertical and directional wells.



Will CESDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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